Saskatoon set to commemorate Vimy Ridge anniversary Sunday

Saskatoon will mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on Sunday with a series of events.

Beginning at 10:45 a.m., people will gather at the Vimy Memorial Bandshell in Kiwanis Memorial Park for a colour party parade, speeches and wreath-laying.

“The Legion was formed by Vimy veterans and First World War veterans, so it would be a shame to let this opportunity pass,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 president John Davidson.

Following the ceremony at the bandshell, a light lunch will be served, accompanied by a memorabilia presentation in the legion at 606 Spadina Crescent West.

Between April 9 and April 12, 1917, Canadians fought successfully for a seven-kilometre ridge in northern France.

Regiments from Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw participated in the battle that cost 3,598 Canadian lives.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, two new exhibits will be unveiled at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S)’s Diefenbaker Canada Centre.

One exhibit produced in-house looks at the war’s impact on the U of S, while the other is a travelling exhibition from the Canadian War Museum focusing specifically on Vimy Ridge.

“This is the first battle that we consider a huge success that all Canadians had been able to get behind,” said Erin Isaac, museum docent with the Diefenbaker Canada Centre.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Company will host a presentation from U of S historian Bill Waiser.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the brewery with all proceeds going to a Royal Canadian Legion initiative helping homeless veterans.

Veterans will receive free admission to the event.