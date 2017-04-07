Edmonton dance club denies free tap water to designated driver

Karl Jorden is speaking out after he said he was denied drinking water at an Edmonton dance club.

When Jorden’s friend came to visit from Saskatchewan, he rounded up a few more pals and headed to Krush Ultra Lounge in the west end for a night of dancing.

“We were there having a good time and spent a lot of time on the dancefloor. It was very warm in there, so we were all thirsty.”

According to Jorden, the group of five rang up a $250 tab on food and drinks before one of his friends started to feel unwell.

Karl recently went to Krush Ultra Lounge in west Edmonton – he was DD, but a friend felt sick after drinking and needed water. Had to pay $3.50.

As the designated driver, he tried to take care of his friend.

“We tried to get some water — [we] went up to the bar and they said, ‘It’s not our policy to give out tap water.’ They provided bottled water at $3.50 and that was it,” he said.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous. Water’s pretty cheap.”

Jorden thought he was just dealing with an unhelpful bartender, so he found a manager, hoping they could help. Instead, the manager told him the same thing.

“I was surprised. I’d never been denied water at an establishment. Being the designated driver, I was like, ‘What is going on?’ All I wanted was water, and they wouldn’t give it to me.”

Karl said the bartender at Krush said they only sell bottled water, no tap water. $3.50. He asked Manager, same story. Had to pay.

Peter Baudenburger, one of the owners of Krush Ultra Lounge, told Global News it’s been the club’s policy for about three years to only sell bottles of Aquafina water.

“We don’t give out free glasses of water,” he said.

Baudenburger said because they don’t have a cover charge, they need to make money somehow off guests that aren’t drinking.

What do you think – should liquor venues have to give free tap water if asked? Krush charges $3.50 a bottle.

He said the dance club serves a middle-aged crowd and many clients don’t spend money otherwise.

Baudenburger admits Krush has received complaints about the policy in the past and is always evaluating its stance.

“I don’t believe that’s good business for anyone, really,” Jorden said. “If they’re interested in the health of their clientele and they want them coming back, they should be doing things that support that.”

He said he’d be fine with a cover charge.

“If I had to choose, I’d rather pay cover, because you never know how much water you’re going to consume in a night,” Jorden explained.

Technically, the practice is not illegal.

“Non-alcoholic drinks must be provided, but it is up to the licensee if they charge or not. Most venues, however, do provide free water because it’s good customer service and it’s just the socially responsible thing to do,” said Eric Baich, manager of social responsibility with the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.

Baich says he doesn’t believe the practice is widespread because the AGLC doesn’t receive many complaints about it.

He noted that having a few glasses of water is part of the AGLC DrinkSense program’s recommendations on drinking safely.

“Mixing in water and meals, making sure you’re rested, and pacing yourself are all part of consuming liquor responsibly,” Baich said.

At the MKT beer market on Gateway Boulevard, bartenders get requests for water all the time.

“If somebody asks for water, we give them water,” said MKT’s general manager, Grant Sanderson.

“We are very happy and proud to serve free water from the North Saskatchewan river.”

At MKT they always provide water "free from the North Saskatchewan" because they see it as part of being a responsible liquor venue.

Sanderson said MKT would never deny someone tap water, as he considers it part of being a responsible drinking establishment.

“We want to make sure our guests are hydrated, that they’re not seeing any negative effects of alcohol consumption over a longer period… and we want to make sure we’re exercising our duty of care for them.”

Jorden said he plans on filing a complaint with the AGLC because he does not want other bars or clubs to Krush’s policy.