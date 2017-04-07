Syrian refugees in Lethbridge approve of US missile strike on Syria

Two Syrian refugees living in Lethbridge say they approve of Donald Trump ordering air strikes against Syrian airbases Thursday in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack earlier this week.

The images of the aftermath of a chemical attack that killed dozens shocked the world. For Attaf Rsheidat and Fadaya Hasan, it’s what they escaped.

“This big problem for my country,” Rsheidat said.

“Why kill my people? Why kill children? Why?” Hasan said.

The U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk missiles targeting a Syrian government airbase in response to the attack. Both women say they didn’t support Trump, until now.

“Now Trump, it’s a good idea, I think it’s good for stop everything in my country,” Rsheidat said.

“I hope before four years ago they did this plan,” Hasan said. “Maybe the war stop.”

Hasan moved to Canada just five months ago with six of her children and husband. She’s learning English at Flexible Learning Systems in Lethbridge as she begins her new life, but says she can’t stop thinking about the one she left behind.

“If it don’t stop war I think big, big, kill more people, kill more children,” Hasan said.

Her classmate Rsheidat has been here just over a year. She’s a bit more optimistic.

“I hope, so my country become safe country,” Rsheidat. “No any war, everybody could live in my country.”