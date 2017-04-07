Drug dealers could face banishment from Siksika reserve

The newly elected chief and council of the Siksika First Nation are considering a plan to evict drug traffickers from the community.

Councillor Reuben “Buck” Breaker is leading the Siksika Crime Prevention Team.

“Those wrapped up [in drugs] don’t realize what they’re doing to the community,” Breaker said.

“They’re ruining the lives of several nation members.”

In an effort to be proactive, council leaders are drafting bylaws to allow them to banish drug dealers. They won’t be allowed back into the reserve until they can prove they’ve earned the privilege to return.

“Should that happen, we will work on giving ultimatums to the person who is the offender,” Breaker said. “We want to say what is at the root of this, and let us help you — we want to look out for their well-being… Some may not want the help, [but] that’s their choice.”

Longtime Siksika member Farren Wolf Leg is a recovering addict who supports the initiative. Three of his own children are currently entrenched in drug abuse.

“People have to learn it’s a big problem,” Wolf Leg said. “I had to hit rock bottom — maybe that’s their rock bottom, [and] hopefully they learn from it if it does come to that.”

Gleichen RCMP say the proposal could make a difference in the region.

“Removing even a couple of key individuals will make a meaningful impact on [their] ability to sell,” said Sgt. Tyler Codling.

The Siksika leadership will be conducting a survey of the area’s 3500 residents to allow them input into the final decision.