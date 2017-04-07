Powerful wind storm slams into B.C. South Coast

Strong winds hit the B.C. South Coast on Friday afternoon, bringing power outages and ferry cancellations.

Peak wind gusts reached as high as 95 km/h in Howe Sound and 97 km/h at Saturna Island by 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Tsawwassen had gusts up to 75 km/h and winds were as strong has 65 km/h at Vancouver International Airport.

On Vancouver Island, winds were gusting up to 83 km/h off the coast of Victoria and 88 km/h at Tofino airport.

The weather caused BC Ferries to cancel all sailings between the Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver shortly after 2 p.m. Thousands of people also lost power, with BC Hydro reporting between 5,000 and 7,000 in the dark at around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancels all sailings between Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island due to weather

There is no word yet on when ferry service will resume.

74 km/h in Tsawwassen now. Strongest will be along water & White Rock to Langley & Abby for next 2-3 hrs. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/BX0B7CpZAo — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) April 7, 2017

Wicked #windstorm out here in #surreybc #bcstorm (or is this considered the calm before the storm?) — Diana Sorace (@dianasorace) April 7, 2017