Edmonton police charge man after $31K in drugs and cash seized

A 27-year-old man is facing seven charges after police seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 in cash from a residential suite earlier this week.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street. Officers were searching the home when the resident returned and was taken into custody.

Officers said the suspect had drugs, cash and cellphones in his possession at the time of the arrest, including:

7 g of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $677

4g of hydrochloride cocaine with an approximate street value of $142

35g of heroin with an approximate street value of $400

$745 in Canadian currency

Four cellphones

In the home, officers found:

42g of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $4,220

43g of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $4,306

24g of hydrochloride cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,422

13g of heroin with an approximate street value of $5,504

$14,080 in Canadian currency

Jascaron Dusnage is charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of proceeds of crime.