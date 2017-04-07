Edmonton police charge man after $31K in drugs and cash seized
A A
A 27-year-old man is facing seven charges after police seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 in cash from a residential suite earlier this week.
Police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street. Officers were searching the home when the resident returned and was taken into custody.
Officers said the suspect had drugs, cash and cellphones in his possession at the time of the arrest, including:
- 7 g of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $677
- 4g of hydrochloride cocaine with an approximate street value of $142
- 35g of heroin with an approximate street value of $400
- $745 in Canadian currency
- Four cellphones
In the home, officers found:
- 42g of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $4,220
- 43g of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $4,306
- 24g of hydrochloride cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,422
- 13g of heroin with an approximate street value of $5,504
- $14,080 in Canadian currency
Jascaron Dusnage is charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of proceeds of crime.
© 2017 630 CHED, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.