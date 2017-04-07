Crime
April 7, 2017 5:11 pm

Manitoba RCMP confirm double murder-suicide in East Selkirk shooting

By Online Producer  Global News

James Gregoire (left) and Nicole Rach-Gregoire (right) were two of the people fatally shot Monday night.

The shooting in East Selkirk, Manitoba that left three dead Monday has been confirmed as a double murder and suicide by Manitoba RCMP.

RCMP released the causes of death for the three people found at the East Selkirk home at 15 Cooks Cove. The 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman “were homicide victims” and the 49-year-old man died of a “self-inflicted firearm-related injury”.

Family and friends identified the 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman as James Gregoire and Nicole Rach-Gregoire respectively.

Global News learned Bill Wozney, 49, was the third person found dead. Wozney was a longtime Selkirk physiotherapist and Rach-Gregoire’s boss.

Bill Wozney, 49, died of self-inflicted firearm-related injury Monday evening, according to RCMP.

Neighbours confirmed Gregoire and Rach-Gregoire were a “loving couple” who lived in the house on Cooks Cove.

RCMP said no other suspects were involved in the incident and no other details would be released regarding the shooting.

