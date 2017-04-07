Man charged after nearly 250 graffiti-related incidents at University of Alberta

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with nearly 250 graffiti-related incidents on the University of Alberta campus.

Between October 2016 and April 2017, the university’s protective services reported 249 graffiti incidents to police. The tag “Atlas” was found on stairways, electrical fixtures, vending machines, parking barriers, garbages, chairs, doors, washrooms and heating ducts, police said.

The graffiti caused approximately $50,000 damage at the school.

Benjamin Jay Livingstone has been charged with one count of global mischief over $5,000.

Police said hundreds of additional charges could be on the way in connection with other “Atlas” tags across Edmonton.

Livingstone was arrested following a six-month investigation between Edmonton police and U of A protective services.

Anyone who may have seen an “atlas” tag in Edmonton is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.