Teen arrested after threats made against Fort McMurray student
Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Fort McMurray Composite High School Friday morning to investigate threats made against a student.
RCMP were called to the school at around 9 a.m. In a media release Friday morning, RCMP said the school district has ensured the school is “appropriately secured.”
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy whose name cannot be released because he is a youth.
RCMP remained on scene Friday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.
