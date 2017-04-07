Teen arrested after threats made against Fort McMurray student

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Fort McMurray Composite High School Friday morning to investigate threats made against a student.

RCMP were called to the school at around 9 a.m. In a media release Friday morning, RCMP said the school district has ensured the school is “appropriately secured.”

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy whose name cannot be released because he is a youth.

RCMP remained on scene Friday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.