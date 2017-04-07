Crime
April 7, 2017 4:08 pm

Teen arrested after threats made against Fort McMurray student

By Online Journalist  Global News

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Fort McMurray Composite High School Friday morning to investigate threats made against a student.

RCMP were called to the school at around 9 a.m. In a media release Friday morning, RCMP said the school district has ensured the school is “appropriately secured.”

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy whose name cannot be released because he is a youth.

RCMP remained on scene Friday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.

