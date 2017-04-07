Hamilton high school students depart for Vimy Ridge to mark battle’s centennial

About 130 Hamilton high school students are about to embark on a memorable journey.

They’ll join veterans and dignitaries in France on Sunday, for commemorative events marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Anthony Wilson-Smith, president of Historica Canada, an organization dedicated to enhancing awareness of Canadian history and citizenship, notes that 10,000 Canadian soldiers were killed or wounded while capturing Vimy Ridge in April 1917 during the First World War.

He adds that the battle established the Canadian military as an “elite force,” that were tough and could “put up with difficult conditions, fight their way through.”

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board students who are taking part in the European experience are in grades 10 through 12 and taking Canadian Studies and World Studies courses.

They represent Glendale, Orchard Park, Sherwood, Sir Allan MacNab, Sir Winston Churchill and Westdale Secondary Schools.

The students will be writing about their experiences, as well as posting photos and video throughout their trip.

In addition to the Vimy commemorations, their itinerary includes Juno Beach, Amsterdam’s Anne Frank House, the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial and a visit to Paris to see the Louvre, Eiffel Tower and Versailles.