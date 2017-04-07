N.B. government, teachers ratify five-year agreement

The provincial government and the New Brunswick Teachers’ Federation have ratified a five-year agreement that will see 250 teachers be hired in the province.

Premier Brian Gallant along with NBTF Co-Presidents Guy Arseneault and Marc Arseneau made the announcement Friday afternoon in Fredericton.

The deal includes annual wage increases of one per cent but additional support, in the form of 250 school-based teachers to assist classroom teachers and work with students, is a highlight for the NBTF who have long spoken of the challenge of classroom composition.

“250 teachers will be school-based contract B teachers in schools to help with classroom composition,” said Guy Arseneault. “Which has been a major issue in our schools the last number of years.”

The new staff will be placed by the NBTF where they are needed.

“Where the teachers will be able to go will be decided by the schools,” announced Gallant. “Which is going to ensure that we’re getting the children that need more support, the support they need.”

A joint initiative between the two parties is also housed within the agreement that will see 17 schools participate in a research project.

Beginning in September 2018 students in kindergarten to grade two at the chosen schools will receive an additional hour of schooling per day.

“This time along with additional resources will be used to provide greater opportunities for students to reach the expected learning outcomes with a focus on literacy, numeracy, physical education, art and music.”

The research project will run for three years and will be evaluated by independent experts.

