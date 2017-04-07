London Food Bank celebrates 30th annual spring food drive

Spring marks three decades of service provided by the London Food Bank.

The organization announced the beginning of their 30th annual Spring Food Drive at their warehouse at 926 Leathorne St. around 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

“This food drive was our very first food drive,” Jane Roy, executive director for the London Food Bank, said. “Our very first foray into the whole idea of collecting food publicly. The London Food Bank was incorporated Jan. 1, 1987.”

Jeff Lavigne, branch operations manager for St. John’s Ambulance’s southwestern Ontario branch as well as Fire Chief John Kobarda and Deputy Fire Chief Dave Lazenby of the London Fire Department attended the celebration.

“[These organizations] were key partners in this food drive as well 30 years ago and they have been involved with us ever since,” Roy said.

According to Roy, the organization helped around 600 families in the beginning and they currently serve 3,500 families and 25 different agencies.

She stated that the spring food drive used to be the biggest initiative until events around holidays like Christmas grew in popularity.

“This drive doesn’t raise as much as it used to in part because of all of the other initiatives,” Roy said. “Last year we raised about 80,000 pounds [of food] and that is still significant.”

Over the past year, the organization has seen an increase in usage, according to Roy.

“Folks saying ‘my hydro was a lot higher than I was expecting this year and that’s why I am here,'” Roy said. “The past 12 months [have been higher] than the previous 12 months.”

The food bank is reminding Londoners that they are grateful for any donations that can be made.

“We ask people to get what they would normally buy for themselves,” Roy said. “Then think about some of the extras you tend to spend money on. Whether that’s toiletries, [or] items to cook with like cooking oil [as well as] laundry soap. All those are important as well.”

The drive is taking place until April 17.