New York police release video of man being attacked and robbed of $21K

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released security camera footage of a brazen daylight assault and robbery during which US$21,500 was stolen.

According to a statement from the NYPD, the incident occurred around 12:45 on March 8, on Buhre Avenue in the Bronx.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was carrying $48,000 in a plastic bag when he was assaulted by another man.

The attacker is seen grabbing the plastic bag and attempting to wrench it out of the man’s hand, causing the cash to spill out of the bag and scatter along the sidewalk.

While a struggle ensued between the two men, a second attacker appears and joins the melee, striking the victim several times in the face.

The two attackers then scramble to grab as much cash as possible before fleeing the scene.

Several New York media outlets including Pix-11 News and News 12 Bronx report the victim owned several ATM machines.

The NYPD hopes by releasing the video they can get more information on the identity of the two attackers.