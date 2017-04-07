Traffic
April 7, 2017 1:16 pm

Motorcycle driver crashes trying to evade police: Red Deer RCMP

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: An RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after the driver of a motorcycle they were attempting to pull over allegedly refused to stop and then collided with a minivan.

The incident happened on 40 Avenue near 55A Street just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers had attempted to stop a motorcycle after it was found to be travelling just over 90 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the peace officer, who was on foot and in uniform, stepped forward and indicated that the motorcycle should pull over.

“At that point, the motorcycle accelerated away from the peace officer and collided with the rear end of a minivan that was travelling southbound on 40 Avenue. The motorcycle continued to slide and subsequently struck a truck that was also travelling southbound.”

Investigators said the motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with numerous non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the minivan and truck were not injured.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Crash
Motorcycle Crash
RCMP
Red Deer
Red Deer crash
Red Deer motorcycle crash
Red Deer RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News