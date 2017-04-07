Crime
April 7, 2017 12:41 pm

Two suspected arson fires in two weeks at same house

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Arson suspected in West Kelowna house fire.

A A

For the second time in two weeks there has been a suspicious fire at a West Kelowna residence.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Peak Point Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday and quickly knocked down the blaze, containing damage to the single family home.

The RCMP is involved in the investigation into the cause.

Fire broke out at the same residence at about 2 a.m. March 26th in a suspected arson.

There was no-one home when both fires started.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson fires
Okanagan
peak point drive
RCMP
Suspicious Fires
West Kelowna
West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News