Two suspected arson fires in two weeks at same house

For the second time in two weeks there has been a suspicious fire at a West Kelowna residence.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Peak Point Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday and quickly knocked down the blaze, containing damage to the single family home.

The RCMP is involved in the investigation into the cause.

Fire broke out at the same residence at about 2 a.m. March 26th in a suspected arson.

There was no-one home when both fires started.