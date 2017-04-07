Kevin O’Leary on the Roy Green Show this Saturday

Kevin O’Leary issues his platform on four key issues including taxes and natural resources. O’Leary joins the show to explain as he continues to lead the chase for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

A hugely eventful week in Washington. The U.S. missile attack on an Assad Syrian air base to punish the dictator for his attack on civilians with a chemical weapon. Judge Neil Gorsuch is confirmed for the United States Supreme Court. Chinese president Xi visits Donald Trump just prior to the missile launch. That’s no accident and the message being sent by the Trump administration is to more than just Assad.

There was the charge former Obama national security adviser was spying on Trump campaign members, which Susan Rice denies. And that’s just some of what we’ll speak about with Fox News chief Washington correspondent James Rosen.

Don’t forget your PSA test. Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre claims an inflamed prostate caused him to forget a $25,000 cheque had been issued to him by a Montreal supporter. A cheque the Mayor insists was personal.

Beryl Wasjman, editor in Chief of The Suburban newspaper in Montreal will share his thoughts on Denis Coderre and the cheque issue (if there is one).

And of course there’s Catherine Swift, Linda Leatherdale and Michelle Simson and Beauties and the Beast. No pulled punches and no consideration for political correctness in this hard-hitting 30 minutes of news talk radio.

Sunday, the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, which in Pierre Berton’s words signaled Canada’s coming of age.

