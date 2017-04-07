Snow in April: Snowfall warning in place for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Drivers who are planning on travelling some of the B.C. highways today should take note that snow is expected to fall this April weekend.

The same system that is lashing the south coast, bringing rain and strong winds, means snowfall in the higher mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the following regions:

Fraser Canyon

Fraser Valley

Nicola

Okanagan Valley

Similkameen

South Thompson

Heavy snow will fall on the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton, via Allison Pass, this morning. Up to 15 centimetres is expected to fall this morning before it tapers off to flurries and showers later on Friday.

Drivers are being warned to adjust to changing road conditions and to be prepared for winter driving.