‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer hospitalized for alcohol addiction

Best known for playing Dr. Evil’s “Mini-Me” in Mike Myers’ Austin Powers movies, Verne Troyer’s battle with alcohol addiction has hit a rough patch, with TMZ reporting the diminutive actor has been hospitalized for the past two weeks in order to receive treatment for alcohol abuse.

As TMZ notes, Troyer’s battle with the bottle has been an ongoing one, with the actor checking into rehab numerous times over the years. Back in 2002, Troyer nearly died from alcohol poisoning after going on a bender following his split from wife Genevieve Gallen after she decided to end their marriage of two months.

Troyer addressed his current situation in a candid Instagram post, telling his fans that “I’d like to address a very personal situation.”

Troyer writes: “As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day. I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week, and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment centre later this week to continue to get the help I need… with your support, I got this.”