Don’t be an obvious target for thieves: Toronto police
Toronto police will be partnering up with TTC and GO Transit Special Constables on Friday to launch the crime prevention initiative, “No Valuables Onboard.”
The aim is two-fold: to reduce thefts from vehicles and the theft of vehicles.
Officers will be chatting with shoppers at Sherway Gardens about the importance of removing all valuables from clear view, including affixed devices such as GPS, as well as locking all doors and rolling up windows.
They will also be provided with yellow cards which have some ideas and practical tips on securing vehicle contents, to avoid being targeted by thieves.
