Elizabeth Wettlaufer, nurse charged in seniors’ deaths, in Woodstock court Friday

A former Ontario nurse charged in the deaths of eight seniors is set to make another court appearance in Woodstock Friday morning.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, faces a total of 14 charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder, for deaths that occurred at long-term care facilities in Woodstock and London over the last decade.

A judicial pretrial hearing began at her last court appearance in March, that is expected to wrap during Friday’s hearing.

Wettlaufer is accused of using drugs to kill the seniors at the facilities she worked at.

Court documents released in March show the former nurse had been suspended from a long-term care home several times for medication-related errors before she was fired for giving a patient the wrong drugs.

The documents show Wettlaufer was fired from the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock after an alleged incident in which she incorrectly and overly medicated a resident, who “experienced distress” as a result. In a letter of termination cited in the documents, the nursing home says the alleged incident was part of a “pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk.”

In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care, including four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.

Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.

In all, the incidents are said to have occurred between 2007 and 2016.

The allegations against Wettlaufer have not been proven in court.