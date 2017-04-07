The Morning Show – Friday, April 7th, 2017

Hey! Didn’t catch AM640’s The Morning Show? Here are today’s show highlights:

The lawyer of Toronto man facing terrorism charges calls out lag time in charges

Phil Gurski says Hakimzadah’s case could set a new precedent. He believes it’s the first time a Canadian will face terrorism charges after returning from overseas.

Hydro One charges hydro bill for house that burnt down 8 years ago

Family reaches out to McNaughton after Hydro One charges hydro bill for burnt down house in his riding.

American man facing mischief charges for stalling a plane at Pearson yesterday

Cassandra dissects the future of the passenger who held up a flight at Pearson for carrying a mock IED.

American President Trump orders strike on Syria Airbase

Trump orders American strike on Syria… what does this mean? What is next? Stephanie joins to answer some of these questions.

Ontario to release past and future SIU reports

Jones explains why he was disappointed to hear Ontario has committed to releasing past and future SIU reports.

A new survey finds Toronto’s ‘gig economy’ relies on youth with lack of job choices

Sheila discusses the ‘gig’ economy and the statistics of its users.

AM640 Legal headlines with Lorne Honickman

Lorne discusses some of the legal issues of the week including, a judge calling for mandatory education to clear up sexual assault myths, judges face calls for mandatory education.

