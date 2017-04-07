Winnipeg crash sends 4 to hospital

WINNIPEG — Police are investigating after an early morning crash sent four people to the hospital.
First responders were called to the single vehicle crash before 3:30 a.m. Friday after a car flipped on its side on Roblin Boulevard in Charleswood.
The road is currently blocked off from Grant Avenue to Harstone Road.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the condition of the people involved.
