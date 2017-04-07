Semi rolls, spills load on Anthony Henday Drive

Large pipes were scattered into the median along Anthony Henday Drive on the east side of the city Thursday night after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the Henday at the Sherwood Park Freeway. Traffic heading south was down to one lane after a semi-truck rolled, spilling its load onto the road.

RCMP said the truck blew a tire as it was coming onto the Henday, which forced the semi to roll. It was hauling plastic pipes at the time.

No one was injured in the crash.

All but one of the northbound lanes had reopened to traffic by 10:45 p.m.