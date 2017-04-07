Edmonton Traffic

April 7, 2017 12:30 am
Updated: April 7, 2017 12:53 am

Semi rolls, spills load on Anthony Henday Drive

By Online Journalist  Global News

A semi rolled on Anthony Henday Drive at the Sherwood Park Freeway Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
Large pipes were scattered into the median along Anthony Henday Drive on the east side of the city Thursday night after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the Henday at the Sherwood Park Freeway. Traffic heading south was down to one lane after a semi-truck rolled, spilling its load onto the road.

RCMP said the truck blew a tire as it was coming onto the Henday, which forced the semi to roll. It was hauling plastic pipes at the time.

No one was injured in the crash.

All but one of the northbound lanes had reopened to traffic by 10:45 p.m.

henday-crash

Craig Ryan, Global News
henday-crash2

Craig Ryan, Global News
henday-crash3

Supplied to Global News
henday-crash4

Supplied to Global News
henday-crash5

Supplied to Global News

