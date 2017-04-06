Edmonton man killed in head-on collision in northern Alberta

A 24-year-old Edmonton man was killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision north of the city.
At around 7 a.m., Westlock RCMP were called to a crash between a truck and a semi-truck on Highway 44, north of Flatbush, Alta.
Police said the truck was heading north on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the semi.
The Edmonton man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Weather and road conditions are not believed to be factors, RCMP said in a media release Thursday night.
Officers said charges will not be laid.
The name of the victim will not be released.
Flatbush is located approximately 160 kilometres north of Edmonton.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.