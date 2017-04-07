Support for Brian Pallister still strong, but low in healthcare, carbon tax: Survey

Support for Premier Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives is still high but dips on topics regarding healthcare and carbon tax, according to a new poll by Mainstreet Postmedia.

The poll shows 38 per cent of Manitobans would vote for the Progressives Conservatives if a provincial election were imminent. Among decided and leaning voters that number jumps to 47 per cent. The Manitoba NDP trail behind with 18 per cent of Manitobans and 23 per cent of decided and leaning voters.

But support for Pallister’s government dips when it comes to health care and carbon tax.

“Manitobans are divided on the idea of a carbon tax with 39 per cent supporting it and 50 per cent opposing it,” Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research said.

“This difference in opinion on a carbon tax is most visible in Manitoba outside of Winnipeg where just 28 per cent support and 60 per cent oppose the idea. In Winnipeg, the opinions are evenly divided, 46 per cent in favour, and 45 per cent opposed.”

Although 50 per cent of those polled disapproved, 40 per cent of people said it would not affect their likelihood of voting Progressive Conservative in the next election and 16 per cent are more likely to vote for them if they bring in a carbon tax. That’s compared to 32 per cent who said it would make them less likely to vote for the party.

When asked about Pallister’s decision to delay millions in improving health facilities to balance the provincial budget, 61 per cent of those polled disapproved. Only 21 per cent approved of the decision and 10 per cent weren’t sure.

Mainstreet Postmedia surveyed a random sample of 1,001 Manitobans by cell phone and landline from March 21, 2017 to March 22, 2017.

The margin of error for survey results is +/- 3.1, 19 times out of 20.