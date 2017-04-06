Pedestrian struck and killed by transport truck in Mississauga: police

A man has died after being struck by a transport truck in Mississauga on Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police told Global News in a statement that the pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Bramalea and Drew roads, north of Derry Road East near Toronto Pearson International Airport, after 8:30 p.m.

#PRPMVC Pedestrian struck Bramalea & Drew, Brampton

Intersection closed avoid area pic.twitter.com/nqXo54h2mM — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 7, 2017

Police said the transport truck stayed at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances just before the collision.