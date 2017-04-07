Commentary: Is the Kardashian era finally over?

This week, people all around the globe are talking about the Pepsi ad where Kendall Jenner of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame participates in a demonstration vaguely portraying social injustice in America.

In the ad, which Pepsi immediately pulled the next day following backlash, Jenner sheds her model facade and joins the protest march, ending with a face-to-face encounter with a police officer. She hands him a Pepsi. The world is great again.

Immediately social media lit up with outrage over the ad seemingly trivializing important issues by suggesting a can of pop could fix it all.

I think most can agree the ad’s simplistic message went over poorly.

A bigger cultural question may be: is this is the beginning of the end of the Kardashian era?

The reality-TV show has exploited every inch of its pop-culture ubiquity with ten tired years of showcasing rich people who are apparently relevant simply because of their wealth.

But has the era of entitled instant gratification given way to a more socially conscious society?

Has the escapism of bling that dazzled the wannabes been replaced by the reality of the need for a real job and future?

Here’s hoping, anyway.

After all, reality TV — and social media — has not only infected our everyday lives, it has taken over all the way up to the White House.