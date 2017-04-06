Jury will soon deliberate fate of accused doctor attacker

Thirty-four-year-old Gregory Nield’s fate will soon lie in the hands of a jury.

Nield is accused of violently beating Dr. Rajeev Sheoran while he was an involuntary patient in the psychiatric unit at Penticton Regional Hospital in December 2014.

The attack left the doctor bloody and disfigured with broken bones and teeth.

It was a dramatic end to the four-day long trial.

Nield’s defence lawyer attempted to introduce evidence previously determined to be inadmissible.

The judge told the jury to forget much of what the defence lawyer claimed.

“This is the most frustrating trial I have been involved in in my 30 years,” defence lawyer Stan Tessmer told the twelve jurors.

“I feel like I’ve been placed in a strait jacket trying to defend Gregory Nield. You must consider the lack of facts as well as facts in deciding your verdict,” he said.

Earlier in the trial court heard Nield was diagnosed with a drug-induced psychosis from consuming magic mushrooms he said he used to fight severe migraines.

Nield asked to speak with Dr. Sheoran about his medication in a private interviewing room before the alleged attack occurred.

Nurses testified they heard a commotion before Nield emerged saying, “I think he is dead.”

They said they found the doctor slumped over in his chair suffering from severe facial injuries.

The jury will return to the courthouse Friday at 10 a.m. to receive instruction before they’re sequestered for deliberations to determine a verdict.