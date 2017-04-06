Vernon man ready to light up the sky

What Andy Wylie of Vernon is doing — some might say — is enlightening.

The history buff is going to mark this weekend’s 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge where more than 10,000 Canadians lost their lives by lighting up the sky.

He’s rented, at his own expense, two giant spotlights that can shine up to a kilometre in the sky.

They’ll be placed at the Allan Brooks Nature Society where they will form a giant V.

The lights go on Saturday.

“It will go on just at dusk Saturday night until midnight. And then again Sunday,” Wylie said.

Wylie said he would like to make the lights a permanent attraction in the Vernon area — a memorial of sorts. But says he’ll let the people decide after this weekend.

“I’ve done my thing. It’s now up to the people to go this is not a bad idea or forget about it,” he said.