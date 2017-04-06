Calgary police investigate alleged sexual assault of woman who was followed off bus

Calgary police are investigating a sexual assault after a woman reported being followed and then assaulted by a man she didn’t know on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman boarded a Route # 42 bus at about 2 p.m. Thursday at the Malborough LRT station. They say a man also also got on the bus at the same time, but didn’t interact with the woman.

Both got off the bus at an intersection near 8 Avenue and 58 Street NE, and investigators say the man started following the woman.

In the 700-block of 58 Street NE, the woman reported the man forced her against a fence and touched her sexually.

Police say she screamed and scratched the man’s face, and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, about 5’9″ to 6′ tall. He was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, a red baseball hat that was on backwards and silver-rimmed glasses at the time of the incident.

Investigators are working with Calgary Transit to get CCTV footage of the scene at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.