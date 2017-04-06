Vancouver neighbours battle over removal of celebrated 40-year-old fig tree

A 40-year-old storied fig tree is at the centre of a heated battle between neighbours after the tree was allegedly chopped down without permission.

Nick Kanavaros’ father planted the tree in the ’70s after relocating his family to Vancouver from Montreal. The story of the fig tree goes back decades, and has been the background of many Kanavaros family photos over the years. Seedlings from the fig have even grown into several other trees around the neighbourhood.

But the tree was much more than just foliage to the family; Kanavaros says it represented his parents’ struggle as immigrants coming to Canada.

“Every time we ate the figs or made fig jam, we would think of them and their struggle. They would think of the old country, because [fig trees] were plentiful in Greece. It brought a little bit of Greece to the neighbourhood,” he told Global News.

But last month, the tree was sliced into a mere stump.

At the buzz of a chainsaw outside, Kanavaros’ wife looked out into the yard to see some workers slicing back the tree, located right on the property line with their neighbours – first cutting off its branches and then turning to the trunk. She yelled at them to stop, but it did no good.

Later, a distraught Kanavaros called the city to see if any permits had been issued for the tree’s removal — none had.

He now believes his neighbour hired an unlicensed crew to take the tree down. Global News’ efforts to get the neighbour’s side of the story proved fruitless.

The City of Vancouver isn’t commenting on the case, saying only that every tree removal requires a permit and neighbours must provide written consent to remove a tree on a property line.

READ MORE: City cuts down line of cherry trees for bike lane construction

Arborists say they’re often offered more money to cut down a tree while bypassing the permit process.

Seth Mennie of Monkey Tree Services told Global News he’s been approached with the unlawful request.

“You follow the rules because there’s heavy fines and punitive damages if you cut a tree without a permit,” Mennie said.

The fines can run as high as $10,000 per tree — or as low as $500.

In Kanavaros’ case, his neighbour could be found at fault for as little as $2,000 or as much as $40,000 for the four trees they removed that day.

Kanavaros says he’s also going to take legal action.

“That was the only alive thing that would connect us to my mom and dad. It was an extension of their lives,” Kanavaros said.

While the original tree can’t quite be replaced, Kanavaros will be planting a new fig tree in his front garden.

–With files from Paul Haysom