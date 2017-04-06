Lethbridge man lives in black and white to match his personality

If you walk into Don Allen’s Lethbridge home, you’ll likely be greeted by his two black and white cats.

If nature calls, you’ll have the option to choose from white or black toilet paper when you finish your business.

“I’m truthfully a black and white person, there’s no in-between,” Allen said from his white couch, with his arm resting on a black pillow.

The walls are white, the trim is black. The kitchen tiles are black and white, as are the kitchen cabinets, table and chairs. This is the theme throughout the whole house.

He also dresses in black and white.

No, he wasn’t born this way. It all started when Allen was in his 30’s, as he was exposed to what can sometimes be a dirty world.

“I think it was through business, truthfully,” Allen said. “When people cheat, that’s out of the realm of black and white, and I’ve lost quite a few friends over the years because I caught them cheating and I don’t stand for it.”

First, he decided to make a fashion statement by changing his wardrobe, but there was still too much colour in his life.

“I thought to myself, why wouldn’t you build a black and white house? I’ve never seen one and I talked to the builders and the builders told me I was crazy,” he said. “Anybody that’s been in here, they seem to enjoy the house.”

Of course, when it was time to sign for the house, he wouldn’t dare put blue ink to paper.

“My signing pen is black, black ink, and pen is black,” Allen said.

But Allen has a dark secret in his brighter basement. That’s where you’ll find the colours of his favourite sports teams.

“If you took out all the memorabilia down in the basement, it would be 100 per cent black and white,” he said.

Except for his big collection of bottles behind the bar.

“Not everything comes in black and white,” he said.

But Allen does.

“I’m sorry, that’s just the way I am.”