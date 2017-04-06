Okanagan forecast

Thursday, April 06, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

The third system in as many days will move through the region on Friday, keeping showers in the forecast as we approach the weekend.

On a drier note, the weekend will see a lack of organized systems. Only isolated showers with a few sunny breaks are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime high temperatures will remain near or slightly below average for most areas near the valley base in the BC Southern Interior.

Friday’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong