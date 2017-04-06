2 charged in Windsor fentanyl bust: police
WINDSOR, Ont. – Police say two Windsor, Ont., residents are facing charges after officers seized suspected fentanyl in a drug trafficking investigation.
They say the two were arrested as they executed a search warrant Wednesday evening in downtown Windsor.
Investigators say they seized 109.4 grams of fentanyl powder, 66 fentanyl capsules, 25 fentanyl pills, 35 oxycodone pills, eight fentanyl patches, marijuana, cash and cellphones.
A 20-year-old woman is charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose trafficking.
A 24-year-old man is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police describe fentanyl powder, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, as an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal drug.
