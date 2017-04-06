Therapy dog swept into North Saskatchewan River

Edmonton fire crews are pleading with the public to stay off the river after a therapy dog was swept under the ice at Terwillegar Dog Park on Thursday.

A 19-year-old girl was at the south Edmonton park with her dog when the animal ran out onto the ice.

“The animal got onto the ice and into the water and was sucked under the ice,” said Brian Dewan, district chief with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The teen ran out onto the ice but wasn’t able to save her dog. Dewan stressed that it is not safe to be on the river at this time of year and urged people to ensure their animals don’t go near the water.

“This river area that runs through Edmonton is a very dangerous situation right now, both for yourself and your pets. If you get into that water, there’s no way really of saving yourself. You’re going to go under the ice,” he said.

“We don’t want people on the ice. People are not going to be able to fight that river any more than your pet is. So if your pet does get out on the ice and it goes under please, stay off the river.”

The girl’s mother told Global News her daughter bought the therapy dog for herself about a year ago. She said her daughter was going through a hard time after her best friend died in a car crash.

EMS crews were called to the scene to tend to the girl. She had minor scratches but was otherwise unharmed.