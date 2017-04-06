FC Edmonton set to play under the lights in 2017

FC Edmonton will host its first North American Soccer League (NASL) spring game under the lights at Clarke Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The evening start time is a switch for the club, which has typically played afternoon games on Sundays.

Including Saturday’s contest, the spring schedule will see FC Edmonton play at least six of their home games at night.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton releases 2017 scehdule, team to kick off its season April 2

Eddies head coach Colin Miller said the club worked hard with the City of Edmonton to make the evening atmosphere a reality.

“We’re excited about it. We’re grateful that everyone has helped to make this possible and season tickets are going well,” Miller said. “The crowd is expected to be a good one on Saturday night and we’ll do everything we can to get the three points.”

The contest will serve as a rematch from last Sunday, when Jacksonville Armada FC topped the Eddies 1-0 in a much warmer climate on their home turf.

“I thought the players played well,” Miller said. “Ninety degree heat plus the humidity is a little bit different than what we’re experiencing in Edmonton, and certainly indoors in Edmonton.”

READ MORE: Midfielder from Alberta named FC Edmonton captain

The Eddies will be dedicating their home opener to the late Karl Weidle, a 43-year veteran in the Edmonton soccer community.

Weidle was known for helping build the Victoria Soccer Club from the ground up. It is now known as one of the finest facilities in the province.

FC Edmonton assistant coach Jeff Paulus was a former technical director for the club, and knew Weidle well.

“The Victoria Soccer Club was Karl, for me. I really don’t know another person in my soccer life that has given so much back to young soccer players,” said Paulus.

Tickets to the Eddies home opener are on sale and can be purchased here.