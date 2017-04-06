Crime
Man facing 68 charges following several thefts from vehicles in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of breaking into several vehicles in two east-end areas.

Toronto police have charged a man with nearly 70 offences after several vehicles were broken into in two east-end areas earlier this week.

Police received multiple calls from residents in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area, as well as the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East area starting Sunday.

A number of callers reported damage to their vehicles with items stolen from inside.

On Wednesday, Toronto police arrested Bruce Doyle, 35, who does not have a fixed address.

He’s been charged with 32 counts of mischief to property under $5,000, 32 counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

Doyle was scheduled to make a court appearance in Toronto on Thursday morning.

Police seized a large quantity of stolen property at the time of the man’s arrest and are now looking to return the items to their owners.

Anyone who had items stolen from their vehicle is asked to contact police at ciro.salines@torontopolice.on.ca or at 416-808-4306.

