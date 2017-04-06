Assault on 2 Middle Eastern teens may have been racially motivated: police

BARRIE, Ont. – Police in Barrie, Ont., are investigating an assault they say appears to have been racially motivated.

They say two teens were walking on Monday night when a man walking in front of them allegedly became enraged that they were talking in their native language.

Investigators say the man turned and allegedly began yelling racially-motivated slurs at the male teens and then assaulted one of them.

They say the teen tried to flee from his attacker and was almost hit by a passing vehicle, but add that neither teen suffered any serious physical injuries.

Police say they want to speak with the driver who almost struck the fleeing teen and any other people who may have witnessed the incident.

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, and unshaven.