Man charged in 9 sexual assaults, some involving minors: Edmonton police

A 34-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference in connection with a series of incidents in Edmonton.

Police said three women and six girls under the age of 16 reported being sexually assaulted between August 2016 and March 2017.

Most of the crimes happened in northeast Edmonton.

The victims were either walking on a sidewalk or waiting at a bus stop when the crimes occurred, police said.

Detectives identified a suspicious vehicle with unique decals on it, which led to a suspect who was arrested.

Rodrigo Castro was arrested on March 30 and charged with 15 offences.

“These occurrences over this time span indicate there may be more complainants,” Acting Staff Sgt. Pat Bruni said. “Anyone with information is asked to come forward to police.”

Here is a list of incidents that were reported to police:

Aug. 10, 2016 at 1:50 p.m. near 97 Street and 75 Avenue

Oct. 14, 2016 at 9:44 a.m. near 47 Street and 121 Avenue

Nov. 8, 2016 at 8:10 a.m. near 55 street and 118 Avenue

Nov. 8, 2016 at 6 p.m. near 25 Street and 146 Avenue

Dec. 2, 2016 at 9:10 a.m. near 64 Street and 118 Avenue

Dec. 2, 2016 at 9:15 a.m. near 50 Street and 118 Avenue

Feb. 13, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. near 59 Street and 118 Avenue

Feb. 28, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. near 48 Street and Matheson Way

March 15, 2017 at 9 a.m. near 131 Street and 112 Avenue

Police are encouraging other complainants to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.