Man charged in 9 sexual assaults, some involving minors: Edmonton police

A 34-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference in connection with a series of incidents in Edmonton.
Police said three women and six girls under the age of 16 reported being sexually assaulted between August 2016 and March 2017.
Most of the crimes happened in northeast Edmonton.
The victims were either walking on a sidewalk or waiting at a bus stop when the crimes occurred, police said.
Detectives identified a suspicious vehicle with unique decals on it, which led to a suspect who was arrested.
Rodrigo Castro was arrested on March 30 and charged with 15 offences.
“These occurrences over this time span indicate there may be more complainants,” Acting Staff Sgt. Pat Bruni said. “Anyone with information is asked to come forward to police.”
Here is a list of incidents that were reported to police:
Police are encouraging other complainants to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.
