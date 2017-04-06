Booze bandit uses child as cover to shoplift from a Texas liquor store

A Texas liquor store has released security-camera footage of a shoplifting incident that featured a rather unique accomplice.

FILO Liquors in Abilene, Texas, released security-camera footage from March 28 showing a man appearing to use a small child as cover while he shoplifts from the store.

“That’s a pretty low-life move,” Jim Cockfield, co-owner of FILO Liquors, told WTHR News.

“When we catch people like this, we prosecute them every single time.”

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the man entered around 3:30 p.m. with a little girl in his arms. He then proceeded to steal US$100 worth of alcohol, with store security cameras capturing only one of the alleged thefts.

As seen in the above video, the man turns his back to a shelf of liquor bottles before positioning the little girl in front of him, then using her as cover while he puts a bottle into his jacket.

“If you review the video, the child looks used to it, like it’s nothing new,” Cockfield said. “And as young as that girl was, it looks like he’s been using her as a prop on a more than a few occasions, if you ask me.”

In a statement, store staff said they have filed a police report and have posted the video online in the hopes of identifying the alleged thief.