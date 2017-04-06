RCMP search for 20 metre cell tower stolen from Egg Lake, Manitoba

Cranberry-Portage RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for an unusually large stolen item, a 20 metre cell tower.

The tower, which was used to support a cell phone booster and wireless internet, was stolen on April 2 from Egg Lake, Manitoba .

It was disassembled and loaded on to a trailer pulled by a red Dodge truck, according to a post on the RCMP’s Facebook page.

The suspect truck was last seen heading east on PTH 60 Monday afternoon. RCMP believe the suspects spent the night in The Pas.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident or saw the truck and trailer towing portions of the tower are asked to call RCMP at 1-204-472-4044.

Egg Lake, Manitoba is roughly 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.