Alberta Liberal Kerry Cundal to launch campaign for party leadership

Alberta Liberal Kerry Cundal is launching her bid for the party leadership with an appeal to people who believe a government can be both fiscally responsible and socially progressive.

Cundal says she will officially launch her campaign Thursday night in Calgary.

She says having a heart and a brain are not mutually exclusive.

Earlier this week the Alberta Liberals approved Cundal and David Khan as candidates for the leadership.

But Cundal put off committing to the race until she could take a leave from her job as a lawyer with the federal immigration department.

She says most Albertans aren’t members of any political party and just want to support an honest, hard-working leader who can come up with practical solutions and make smart decisions.

Cundal says she plans to attend a meeting of people who have been talking about forming a “unite-the-centre” political movement in Alberta, including former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Mandel.

The Alberta Liberals are not sending an official delegation to the April 15th meeting in Red Deer, but Cundal says she wants to be there to listen.