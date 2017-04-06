Winnipeg Goldeyes add pitcher and infielder

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Andrew Sohn and left-handed pitcher Kenny Matthews as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes trade Maikol Gonzalez to Cleburne Railroaders

Sohn has spent the last three years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He reached the Double-A level in 2016 for a second consecutive season. The 23-year-old hit a combined .205 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 82 games last season.

Matthews was 1-1 with five saves and a 3.60 ERA in 2016 following a year-long recovery from Tommy John Surgery. The 23-year-old did not allow an earned run in 17 of his 20 relief appearances. Matthews was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes part ways with Ridge Hoopii-Haslam

The Goldeyes now have 26 players signed to a contract for the 2017 season. The team opens spring training on May 6.