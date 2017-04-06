Elderly man sent to hospital after Dartmouth home fire

An elderly man was sent to the hospital with burns covering approximately 70 per cent of his body following a fire this morning on Crawford Street in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Halifax Fire services respond to large blaze in Fall River, N.S.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews responding to the call initially thought it was minor, but once they checked inside they found the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The neighbor, Avijit Karmoker caught it on video.

“I woke up, I came down to my window,” says Karmoker. “So I saw this place, I was so surprised to see this house was all about fires, fire was all on the roof.”

Two people were inside at the time of the fire, one was outside the house by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

A middle aged man managed to escape the flames. An elderly man was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital.