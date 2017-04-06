Trespassing ATVs, Jeeps threaten scientifically important forest southwest of London

The Middlesex OPP detachment is asking the public for help protecting the Mosa Forest in Southwest Middlesex.

The 120-hectare property is owned and managed by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority and is a designated Area of Natural and Scientific Interest as it is the largest Carolinian Forest south of London. The forest is also home to a number of at-risk species.

According to police, trespassers have recently cut down wire fences and driven ATVs and Jeeps through the forest, damaging the forest floor and causing stress to the wildlife.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has partnered with the Municipal Enforcement Unit and the Middlesex County OPP to prevent further trespassing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.