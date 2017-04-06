Saskatoon weather outlook – heat is here, but not for long!

Story highlights Windy Thursday Warmest days so far this year Cooler air ahead Rain changing to snow this weekend

Warmest days so far this year are here before big changes move in this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

+5 was where temperatures fell back to earlier today, making this the warmest morning the city has seen so far this year!

Strong southerly winds are to thank with sustained speeds up to 44 km/h and gusts into the 60 km/h range, helping to usher in warm air with double digits reached before noon under mostly cloudy skies!

How about those winds?! Top wind gusts so far today is currently clocked at 59 km/h in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Ef7Q3iL0Wc — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 6, 2017

Winds have eased back a bit – now at sustained speeds of 36, gusting to 50 km/h in the city. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/5d0jqA6Es0 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 6, 2017

Welcome back to double digits – that's where we stand in Saskatoon today before noon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/s3ieByxtwv — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 6, 2017

An incredible 15 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vSR6tor8JM — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 6, 2017

A little bit more sunshine is on tap this afternoon as the warm front that moved through this morning and brought in the clouds moves east and we warm to a daytime high in the upper teens!

Tonight

Clouds return this evening with a very slight chance of showers later on as a low pressure system slides by north of the city before skies clear overnight and we fall back to a low around +6.

Friday

Another incredible, warm day is on the way to end off the first week of April with temperatures pushing up toward 20 degrees!

Mostly sunny skies are expected to dominate the day with clouds building back in late in the afternoon associated with the next system moving into Alberta that will bring a good chance of rain tomorrow night.

Weekend

That system is expected to track just north of Saskatoon on Saturday bringing in a good chance of rain and is likely to keep us in the clouds for most of the day with an afternoon high just into double digits.

There’s still a slight chance of some very light snow on Sunday with temperatures remaining cool, in low single digits all day.

Work Week Outlook

Slightly cooler air will settle in early next week under mostly to partly cloudy skies and daytime highs in upper single digits or low double digits into mid-week.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Stuart Lawrence of the Thrasher grain elevator that was built in 1923 and had to be burnt down earlier this week:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.