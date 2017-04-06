Two Londoners charged in Oxford County cheese theft

Oxford OPP have laid charges roughly a month and a half after two suspects broke into the Village Cheese Mill and took off with $6,200 worth of cheese, cash, and other items from the store.

Police were first called to the scene on Plank Line in South West Oxford Township at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 2017. The investigation revealed that sometime between Feb. 20 and 21, individuals broke into the business, removed a large amount of cheese from the walk-in cooler and grabbed a number of items from the front of the store before taking off.

In addition to the cheese, the suspects also fled with cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, pre-stamped envelopes, and Marilyn Monroe stamps.

Two suspects have since been arrested and are also facing charges in connection with a previous break-in at the same location on Dec. 27, 2016.

On April 6, 2017 police announced a 49-year-old London man and 40-year-old London woman are charged with two counts each of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The woman faces two additional counts of failing to comply with a probation order.