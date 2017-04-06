alberta fire
April 6, 2017 1:38 pm

Fire guts rural property southwest of Edmonton

A fire destroyed a house and shed on a rural property north of Devon, Alta. Wednesday afternoon.

Parkland County Fire said it happened at around 4 p.m. near Range Road 261 and Township Road 514.

A house and shed were destroyed in the blaze, which caused an estimated $600,000 in damage.

The fire is still under investigation. A cause has not been determined.

Devon is approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Global News