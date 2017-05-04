The InstaList: Best up-and-coming Canadian designers on Instagram

As winter loses its grip, we all look forward to shed our dull winter “skin” and bring our wardrobes out of long hibernation. And whether we’re hunting for a bold unique statement piece or sophisticated eco-friendly basics – Canadian fashion scene has plenty of freshly minted brands to make our style game stronger.

This InstaList offers five young Canadian fashion game changers, whose tastefully curated Instagram accounts will inspire you to recharge your wardrobe this spring-summer season.

If you have a photo and a story to share, tag @GlobalNews in your Instagram photos, use the hashtag #GlobalNews, and follow us if you don’t already.

WHO: Sarah Haunts – @haunts_fashion

WHY: Having started her brand two years ago, 24-year-old Oakville-based Sarah Haunts is the youngest on this list. Her dresses resemble a blossoming garden generously adorned with dreamy floral patterns. This print has been inspiring Haunts for several seasons. But now, as florals dominated runways this spring-summer 2017 season, Haunts’s affinity for prints and colourful fabrics has made her feminine, body-flattering maxi dresses one of the must-haves of the season.

“Finding the perfect fabric transforms the initial ideas and inspiration into something concrete and attainable,” says Haunts in an interview with Global News.

One more sleep until HAUNTS S/S 2017. Neoteric Paradise Pt. 1 A post shared by H A U N T S (@haunts_fashion) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

WHO: Hayley Elsaesser – @hayleyelsaesser

WHY: If unicorn is your spirit animal, then, chances are, Hayley Elsaesser’s clothes will blow you away. Bold prints, clashing neon colours, rainbow hair – there’s no compromising when it comes to Hayley Elsaesser’s design. With Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry rocking her clothes, this Toronto-based designer, who opened her store just a couple of years ago, is quickly earning herself a front-row seat among the Canadian fashion elite. Her eye-catching clothes are definitely not for the timid type and so is her Instagram account. With about 27,000 followers, it resembles more of a pop art account rather than a clothing brand.

READ MORE: Canadian designer to create taco-inspired winter coat

WHO: Ellie Mae – @elliemaestudios

WHY: Toronto-based designer Ellie Mae makes the most charming jackets and shares her Instagram account with her adorable French bulldog. She opened Ellie Mae Studios as a result of her quarter life crisis, which she tried to escape by leaving her comfort bubble and moving to London, England to attend esteemed art school Central Saint Martins. Just a couple of years down the road, her Yazmin jacket was spotted on Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, a moment which she still considers one of the highlights of her career. Try picking just one of her ’60s music-inspired jackets adorned with cute eclectic patterns – it’s a task you could not complete in a few minutes. Her collection is perfect for when you want it all at once.

A different type of Valentine's Day flowers 🌺 #elliemaestudios A post shared by Ellie Mae Studios (@elliemaestudios) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

WHO: Eliza Faulkner – @elizafaulkner

WHY: Vancouver designer Eliza Faulkner is also a Central Saint Martins grad. Before moving back home, she gained her experience working for Erdem, Zandra Rhodes and Roland Mouret. Her minimalistic, sophisticated and feminine esthetics, obsession with details and quality and European-style discreet colours make her pieces look timeless and trendy at the same time. She runs her Instagram herself and treats it as a platform to try out new styles and gauge reaction to them.

“It’s a really great place to meet new people and connect with my customers too. I love seeing what they respond to and hearing what they want,” says Faulkner in an interview with Global News.

Picnic perfect in the gingham LOLA dress 💫 #SS17 #wearthechange #gingham A post shared by Eliza Faulkner (@elizafaulkner) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

READ MORE: Passion for fashion: Aspiring NB designer hoping to hit the runway

WHO: Krista Norris – @kritanorrisco

WHY: After Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau presented two Krista Norris ‘Maverick’ shawls to Malia and Sasha Obama when the Trudeaus were visiting Washington in spring 2016, the Ottawa-based designer became an overnight success and got media attention she’d never expected before. And it happened for a reason. Norris prefers quality over quantity, as her scarf collection currently comprises just 12 items, and each one is made with a careful attention to detail. The success of Norris’s classic yet contemporary scarves with timeless abstract prints can also be attributed to the fact that her pieces are so easy to pull off. On her Instagram account, you can find dozens of ways to style her pieces and tune into spring.

The Classics // Our Full Fall Collection just landed at @889yoga #ForTheWeekend #TheMaverick #InStores #KristaNorris A post shared by Krista Norris (@kristanorrisco) on Oct 27, 2016 at 9:26am PDT

Who is your favourite Canadian designer on the rise? Make sure to let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to share with us your photos by tagging @GlobalNews on Instagram with the hashtag #GlobalNews.