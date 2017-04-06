Toronto police says shooting suspect seen in CCTV video still oustanding

Toronto police are still looking for an outstanding suspect in a daytime shooting caught on a security camera last June in Etobicoke.

Investigators say two armed men approached another man near a housing complex blocks away from Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road and opened fire at close range.

Both suspects discharged their weapons multiple times before fleeing the area.

WATCH: Two armed men approach man at 15 Pittsboro Drive in Rexdale firing shots at close range.

Police and EMS arrived shortly after and the victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

On March 8th, authorities tracked down 23 year old Ibrahim Abdikarim of Toronto who is alleged to be one of the shooters. He has since been charged with attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent to wound and endanger life, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

However, the second alleged perpetrator is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Investigators have identified him as Shamaury White, 21, of Toronto, and he is wanted for six charges related to attempted murder, possession of a unauthorized firearm and failing to comply with probation.

Police say White should not be approached and anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).